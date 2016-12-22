ITALICA NEWS Italy: unemployment rate at 11.4% [ Italica ] - Unemployment rate is at 11.4 per cent in March 2016, according to provisional data drawn up by Italy's National Institute of Statistics. The employment rate is at 56.47 per cent, up 0.9 per cent if compared to the previous year. The unemployment rate in the 15-24 age bracket is at 36.7 per cent, down 5.4 per cent on a year-to-year basis. Unemployment rate is higher among women (11.9 %), while among men is at 10.9 per cent. Inactivity rate is at 35.9 per cent, down 0.2 per cent since March 2015. [ April 29, 2016 – Italica news from Italy and San Marino]