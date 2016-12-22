ITALICA NEWS San Marino: unemployment at 7.08% [ Italica ] - In March 2016, total and real unemployment rate are at 8.89 and 7.08 per cent respectively - Upeceds, San Marino's National Institute of Statistics, reports. Domestic employment rate is at 67.39 per cent, slightly down from a year-to-year basis (67.74%). Unemployment is higher in the 20 to 29 year old age bracket ( 30.1%). [ May 12, 2016 – Italica News from Italy and San Marino ]