ITALICA NEWS Italy: negative data for retail trade [ Italica ] - In April, the retail trade index decreased by 0.5% on a yearly basis, Istat, Italy's National Institute of Statistics reports. Data show a 1.6 per cent decrease for foodstuff. On a year-to-year basis, the index is down 0.5 and 0.9 per cent by considering value and volume respectively. [ June 24, 2016 Italica News from Italy and San Marino ]