ITALICA NEWS Venice: Sigmar Polke and Accrochage [ Italica News ] Two major exhibitions will be held in Venice. Venice’s Palazzo Grassi presents the first retrospective devoted to Sigmar Polke (1941-2010) in Italy. Some of his most famous and representative works, such as Hermes Trismegistos (1995), Polizeischwein (1986) and Amerikanisch-Mexikanische Grenze (1984), are included in the exhibition. The exhibition stages numerous works from the Pinault Collection and other public and private collections, which cover the artist’s entire career. The event will be held from April 17 to November 6, 2016 and celebrates the 10th anniversary of the reopening of Palazzo Grassi by François Pinault and the 30th anniversary of Sigmar Polke’s participation to the Venice Biennale in 1986. Besides, the Teatrino di Palazzo Grassi offers also a rare opportunity to discover the work Sigmar Polke as a filmmaker. Punta della Dogana displays the exhibition “Accrochage” which brings together works by thirty artists: Absalon, Nina Canell, Tacita Dean, Peter Dreher, Fernanda Gomes, On Kawara, Edward Krasi?ski, Guillaume Leblon, Sol LeWitt, Bernd Lohaus, Goshka Macuga, Fabio Mauri, Prabhavathi Meppayil, Michel Parmentier, Florian Pumhösl, Tino Sehgal, Haim Steinbach, Niele Toroni, Günther Uecker, DeWain Valentine, Cerith Wyn Evans, Pier Paolo Calzolari, Pierre Huyghe, Louise Lawler, Jean-Luc Moulène, Henrik Olesen, Philippe Parreno, Charles Ray, Thomas Schütte, Franz West. The exhibition closes on November 20, 2016. [ Italica News ]