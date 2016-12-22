ITALICA NEWS Three new ambassadors to San Marino [ Italica ] - Seven new ambassadors presented their credentials to the Captains Regent, Gian Nicola Berti and Massimo Andrea Ugolini. The ambassadors to the Republic of San Marino are Mammad Bahaddin Ahmadzada for the Republic of Azerbaijan, Abdelhamid Senouci Bereksi for the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, and Anila Bitri Lani for the Republic of Albania. Besides, Benedetta Nicolini sworn in as Honorary consul and will be based in Rimini. [ September 12, 2016 – Italica ]