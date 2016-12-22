italica.sm - News from Italy and San Marino
Thursday December 22, 2016
italica.sm - News from Italy and San Marino
italica.sm - Special Issues
italica.sm - Last Week's News
italica.sm - News Archive
italica.sm - About us
italica.sm - Join us
italica.sm - RSS Feed
italica.sm - Contact
ITALICA NEWS
Three new ambassadors to San Marino
[ Italica ] - Seven new ambassadors presented their credentials to the Captains Regent, Gian Nicola Berti and Massimo Andrea Ugolini. The ambassadors to the Republic of San Marino are Mammad Bahaddin Ahmadzada for the Republic of Azerbaijan, Abdelhamid Senouci Bereksi for the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, and Anila Bitri Lani for the Republic of Albania. Besides, Benedetta Nicolini sworn in as Honorary consul and will be based in Rimini. [ September 12, 2016 – Italica ]
ART EXHIBITIONS
Arcimboldo - Milan
Arcimboldo
Palazzo Reale
Milan
ART GALLERIES
Tina Parotti Milano
Tina Parotti
Contemporary Art Gallery
Milan
FOOD & TRAVELS
Food & travels
Enchanting Lisbon
Italica - News in English from Italy and San Marino - Italica - economy - politics - culture