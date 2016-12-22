italica.sm - News from Italy and San Marino
Thursday December 22, 2016
Italy: GDP unchanged in Q2 2016
[ Italica ] – In the second quarter of 2016, Italy’s gross domestic product is unchanged, Italy's National Institute of Statistics reports in its latest survey. The data are drawn up by considering the first quarter of 2016. Despite recording a slight increase in July (+o.4%), industrial production, without including the building sector, was down 0.5 per cent if compared to the previous quarter. Manufacturing sector has performed well in July (+2.1%), thanks to an increase in revenues from the domestic market (+3.2%). However, orders were down 10.8 per cent as a result of the huge increase recorded in June compared to May (+14.3%). In the same survey, Istat reports that consumer sentiment index has decreased driven by a less confidence in their personal situation, while expectations about the overall economy have improved. In August, unemployment index stands at 11.4 per cent, while inflation recorded a slight increase (0.1% in September). [October 5, 2016 – Italica ]
