ITALICA NEWS San Marino: unemployment at 8.35% [ Italica ] - In August 2016, total and real unemployment rate are at 8.35 and 6.73 per cent respectively - Upeceds, San Marino's National Institute of Statistics, reports. Domestic employment rate is at 68.39 per cent, in August 2015 the index was at 67.53 per cent. Unemployment is higher among women (11.46%). [ October 12, 2016 Italica ]