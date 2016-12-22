italica.sm - News from Italy and San Marino
Thursday December 22, 2016
italica.sm - News from Italy and San Marino
italica.sm - Special Issues
italica.sm - Last Week's News
italica.sm - News Archive
italica.sm - About us
italica.sm - Join us
italica.sm - RSS Feed
italica.sm - Contact
ITALICA NEWS
Progress on negotiations with EU discussed in Monaco
[ Italica ] - San Marino’s State Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Pasquale Valentini, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Principality of Andorra, Gilbert Saboya, visited the Principality of Monaco on Tuesday. The meeting with Monaco’s minister for foreign affairs Gilles Tonelli addressed the progress of negotiations with the European Union (started in December 2014 and aimed at reaching an association agreement), the impact of BREXIT on the ongoing negotiations, the development and expectations on the free movement of goods, services, capital and persons. San Marino’s State Secretary was accompanied by Antonella Benedettini, San Marino’s ambassador to European Union, and Luca Brandi, Director of European Affairs. [ October 20, 2016 – Italica ]
ART EXHIBITIONS
Arcimboldo - Milan
Arcimboldo
Palazzo Reale
Milan
ART GALLERIES
Tina Parotti Milano
Tina Parotti
Contemporary Art Gallery
Milan
FOOD & TRAVELS
Food & travels
Enchanting Lisbon
Italica - News in English from Italy and San Marino - Italica - economy - politics - culture