ITALICA NEWS Progress on negotiations with EU discussed in Monaco [ Italica ] - San Marino’s State Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Pasquale Valentini, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Principality of Andorra, Gilbert Saboya, visited the Principality of Monaco on Tuesday. The meeting with Monaco’s minister for foreign affairs Gilles Tonelli addressed the progress of negotiations with the European Union (started in December 2014 and aimed at reaching an association agreement), the impact of BREXIT on the ongoing negotiations, the development and expectations on the free movement of goods, services, capital and persons. San Marino’s State Secretary was accompanied by Antonella Benedettini, San Marino’s ambassador to European Union, and Luca Brandi, Director of European Affairs. [ October 20, 2016 – Italica ]