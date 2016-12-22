italica.sm - News from Italy and San Marino
Thursday December 22, 2016
Adesso.sm won San Marino's general election
[ Italica ] - The coalition Adesso.sm has won San Marino’s general election. The winning coalition gained 35 seats at the Great and General Council (14 members for Sinistra Socialista Democratica, 11 for Repubblica Futura, 10 for Civico 10). Therefore, Sinistra Socialista Democratica obtained 3 State Secretaries, 2 will be led by Repubblica Futura and other 2 by Civico 10. The Christian Democrats opposition party obtained only 10 seats, while Socialist Party and the Party of Socialists and Democrats obtained 3 seats each. [ December 6, 2016 – Italica ]
