ITALICA NEWS Italy: unemployment index at 10.9 % [ Italica ] - Unemployment index stands at 10.9 per cent, Istat, Italy's National Institute of Statistics reports in its latest survey. The index is higher among women (12 %), and in the 15-24 age bracket (37.6%). The Mezzogiorno records the higher level of unemployment, namely 18.6 per cent (17.4 % for men and 20.7 % for women). With regard to employment, the index is 57.6 per cent, 0.8 per cent if compared to the third quarter of 2015. In 2015, the employment rate of the European Union for people aged 20 to 64 stood at 70.1 per cent. Moreover, data relaesed on Tuesday revealed that, in Italy, one person out of four is at risk of poverty. [ December 7, 2016 – Italica ]