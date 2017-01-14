italica.sm - News from Italy and San Marino
Saturday January 14, 2017
Italy: unemployment index at 11.9 %
[ Italica ] - No signs of improvement for Italy’s employment. In November, unemployment index stands at 11.9 per cent, Istat, Italy's National Institute of Statistics reports in its latest survey. The index is higher among women (12.7 %), and in the 15-24 age bracket (39.4%). With regard to employment, the index is at 57.3 per cent, 66.3 and 48.3 per cent for male and female, respectively. [ January 9, 2017 – Italica ]
