ITALICA NEWS Italy: unemployment index at 12 % [ Italica ] - Italy’s employment index is still at 57.3 per cent, Istat, Italy's National Institute of Statistics reports in its latest survey. In December, unemployment index marks a slight increase on a monthly basis (+0.3%), and stands at 12 per cent. On a year-to-year basis, the index is higher among women (13.2 %), and in the 15-24 age bracket (40.1%). With regard to employment, the index is at 66.6 and 48.1 per cent for male and female, respectively. [ January 31, 2017 – Italica ]