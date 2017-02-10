italica.sm - News from Italy and San Marino
Friday February 10, 2017
Italy: industrial producer prices up 0.9 %
[ Italica ] – In December, industrial producer price index was up 0.9 per cent on a year-to-year basis, Italy's National Institute of Statistics reports. In the domestic market, prices were up 0.9 per cent mainly affecting the price of coke and refined oil products (+13.3%), while the sharpest decrease was recorded in the price of wood and paper products (-1.1%). In the euro area, prices of coke and refined oil products were up 40.3 per cent, and in the non-euro area prices increased for the computer, electronic and optical products (+3.6%). [ January 31, 2017 – Italica ]
