ITALICA NEWS IMF: San Marino’s economy expected to continue to grow [ Italica ] – San Marino is slowly emerging from the long-lasting worldwide recession, and indicators recorded a growth in 2016, the International Monetary Fund reported in its concluding statement of the 2017 Article IV Consultation. A growth, driven also by domestic demand, is expected in 2017. However, banking sector still shows some challenges to deal with. In particular, authorities should focus on supervision and compiance. A plan to effectively restructure the Cassa di Risparmio della Repubblica di San Marino (CRSM) should be put into place, and include the appointment of experts. To further boost San Marino’s economic growth, the country needs also some structural reforms such as improving flexibility in the labour market. IMF mission stressed that international cooperation remains fundamental, particularly with regard to an association agreement with the European Union. [ February 15, 2017 – Italica ]