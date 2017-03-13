italica.sm - News from Italy and San Marino
Monday March 13, 2017
ITALICA NEWS
Italy: industrial producer prices up 2.5 %
[ Italica ] – In January, industrial producer price index was up 2.5 per cent on a year-to-year basis, Italy's National Institute of Statistics reports. In the domestic market, prices were up 2.8 per cent mainly affecting the price of coke and refined oil products (+23.4%), while the sharpest decrease was recorded for textile industries and in the price of wood and paper products (-1.1%). Prices were up 1.6 and 1.4 per cent, with regard to goods sold in euro and non-euro areas, respectively. In the euro area, the price of coke and refined oil products was up 57.8 per cent, and in non-euro area prices increased for the computer, electronic and optical products (+3.3%). [ March 7, 2017 – Italica ]
