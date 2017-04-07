italica.sm - News from Italy and San Marino
Friday April 07, 2017
Italy: unemployment index at 11.5 %
[ Italica ] - Italy’s employment index is at 57.5 per cent, Istat, Italy's National Institute of Statistics reports in its latest survey. In February, unemployment index marks a slight decrease on a monthly basis (-0.3%), and stands at 11.5 per cent. The index is higher among women (12.8 %), and in the 15-24 age bracket (35.2%). With regard to employment, the index is at 66.7 and 48.4 per cent for male and female, respectively. The average employment index in the European Union is roughly at 70 per cent. [ April 3, 2017 – Italica ]
