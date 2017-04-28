ITALICA NEWS Italy: business confidence up in April [ Italica ] – In April, consumer sentiment index recorded a very slight decrease – the Italian National Institute of Statistics, Istat, reported. The survey showed the consumer sentiment index standing at 107.6 from 107.5 recorded in March. Business confidence stood at 107.4 from 105.1. Confidence slightly increased in the manufacturing sector (at 107.9 from 107.2), while in the construction sector the index recorded a 9-year high increase from 123.3 to 128. [ April 27, 2017 – Italica ]