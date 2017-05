ITALICA NEWS San Marino: unemployment at 7.91% [ Italica ] - In March 2017, total and real unemployment rate are at 7.91 and 5.98 per cent respectively - Upeceds, San Marino's National Institute of Statistics, reports. The index decreased nearly by 1 per cent on a year-to-year basis. Domestic employment rate is at 67.87 per cent, in March 2016 the index was at 67.39 per cent. [ May 9, 2017 Italica ]