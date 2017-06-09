ITALICA NEWS Italy: industrial producer prices up 3.7 % [ Italica ] – In April, industrial producer price index was up 3.7 per cent on a year-to-year basis, Italy's National Institute of Statistics reports. In the domestic market, prices were up 4.4 per cent mainly affecting the price of coke and refined oil products (+16.3%), while a slight decrease was recorded for textile industries (-0.3%). Prices were up 2.6 and 1.8 per cent, with regard to goods sold in euro and non-euro areas, respectively. In the euro area, the price of coke and refined oil products was up 42.9 per cent, and in non-euro area prices increased for the metallurgy industry and the manufacturing of metal products (+4.8%). [ May 30, 2017 – Italica ]