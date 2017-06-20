ITALICA NEWS Italy: consumer price index up 1.4 % [ Italica ] – In May, inflation was up 1.4 per cent on a year-to-year basis, Italy's National Institute of Statistics reports. Italy's Harmonized Index of Consumer Price (HICP) showed an increase on annual basis (1.6%). Year-to-year data recorded a 1.9 per cent increase in the price of food and non-alcoholic drinks. The price of transports and that of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels were up 3.7 and 3 per cent respectively. The highest decrease has been recorded in communication price (-3.1%). [ June 15, 2017 – Italica ]