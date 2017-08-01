italica.sm - News from Italy and San Marino
Tuesday August 01, 2017
[ Italica ] – In June, inflation was up 1.2 per cent on a year-to-year basis, Italy's National Institute of Statistics reports. Italy's Harmonized Index of Consumer Price (HICP) showed an increase on annual basis (1.2%). Year-to-year data recorded a 1.9 per cent increase in the price of food and non-alcoholic drinks. The price of transports and that of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels were up 3 per cent. The sharpest decrease has been recorded in communication price (-2.9%). [ July 18, 2017 – Italica ]
