ITALICA NEWS Italy: exports up 8.2% [ Italica ] – In June, compared to the previous month, both exports and imports decreased, 1.6 and 5.3 per cent respectively, Italy's National Institute of Statistics, Istat, reported. On a year-to-year basis, data reported a relevant increase both for exports and imports (+8.2% and +12%). The trade balance was positive for 3.278 billion euros. Exports grew mainly towards China (+32.9%) and Russia (+26.8%). Imports grew from India (+63.9%), Russia (+42.8%) and ASEAN countries (+20%). [ July 24, 2017 – Italica News ]