ITALICA NEWS Italy: exports up 5.1% [ Italica ] – On a year-to-year basis, data reported a relevant increase both for exports and imports (+5.1% and +10.5%), Italy's National Institute of Statistics, Istat, reported. The trade balance was positive for 6,560 million euros. Exports grew mainly towards China (+15.3%) and Russia (+16.3%). Imports grew from Poland (+35%), Czech Republic (+22.5%) and Turkey (+19%). In July, on a monthly basis, exports decreased 1.6 per cent, while imports recorded a slight increase (+0.9%). [ September 18, 2017 – Italica News ]