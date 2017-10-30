italica.sm - News from Italy and San Marino
Monday October 30, 2017
italica.sm - News from Italy and San Marino
italica.sm - Special Issues
italica.sm - Last Week's News
italica.sm - News Archive
italica.sm - About us
italica.sm - Join us
italica.sm - RSS Feed
italica.sm - Contact
ITALICA NEWS
Italy: consumer confidence up in October
[ Italica ] – In October, consumer sentiment index increased – the Italian National Institute of Statistics, Istat, reported. The survey showed the consumer sentiment index standing at 116.1 from 115.6 recorded in September. Business confidence was up, to 109.1 from 108.1. With regard to business confidence is up in every sector except for construction sector. [ October 26, 2017 – Italica news from Italy and San Marino]
ART EXHIBITIONS
Arcimboldo - Milan
Arcimboldo
Palazzo Reale
Milan
ART GALLERIES
Tina Parotti Milano
Tina Parotti
Contemporary Art Gallery
Milan
FOOD & TRAVELS
Food & travels
Enchanting Lisbon
Italica - News in English from Italy and San Marino - Italica - economy - politics - culture