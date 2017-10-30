ITALICA NEWS Italy: consumer confidence up in October [ Italica ] – In October, consumer sentiment index increased – the Italian National Institute of Statistics, Istat, reported. The survey showed the consumer sentiment index standing at 116.1 from 115.6 recorded in September. Business confidence was up, to 109.1 from 108.1. With regard to business confidence is up in every sector except for construction sector. [ October 26, 2017 – Italica news from Italy and San Marino]