ITALICA NEWS Italy: unemployment index at 11% [ Italica ] - Unemployment index is at 11 per cent in November 2017, according to provisional data released by Italy's National Institute of Statistics. Unemployment rate is higher among women (12.1 %), and in the 15-24 age bracket (32.7%). The employment index stands at 58.4 per cent, up 0.9 per cent if compared to the previous year. The index is at 67.6 and 49.2 per cent for men and women, respectively. [ January 9, 2018 – Italica ]