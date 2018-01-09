italica.sm - News from Italy and San Marino
Tuesday January 09, 2018
italica.sm - News from Italy and San Marino
italica.sm - Special Issues
italica.sm - Last Week's News
italica.sm - News Archive
italica.sm - About us
italica.sm - Join us
italica.sm - RSS Feed
italica.sm - Contact
ITALICA NEWS
Italy: unemployment index at 11%
[ Italica ] - Unemployment index is at 11 per cent in November 2017, according to provisional data released by Italy's National Institute of Statistics. Unemployment rate is higher among women (12.1 %), and in the 15-24 age bracket (32.7%). The employment index stands at 58.4 per cent, up 0.9 per cent if compared to the previous year. The index is at 67.6 and 49.2 per cent for men and women, respectively. [ January 9, 2018 – Italica ]
ART EXHIBITIONS
Arcimboldo - Milan
Arcimboldo
Palazzo Reale
Milan
ART GALLERIES
Tina Parotti Milano
Tina Parotti
Contemporary Art Gallery
Milan
FOOD & TRAVELS
Food & travels
Enchanting Lisbon
Italica - News in English from Italy and San Marino - Italica - economy - politics - culture