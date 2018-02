ITALICA NEWS Venice: “Il mondo che non c’era” [ Italica ] The exhibition “Il mondo che non c’era” (The world that did not exist) will be held in Venice at Palazzo Loredan until June 30, 2018. More than 200 artifacts from the Ligabue Collection will be on display, allowing to admire and understand Pre-Columbian cultures. For further information: http://www.ilmondochenoncera.it/venezia/ [ Italica ]