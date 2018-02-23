ITALICA NEWS Italy: consumer price index up 0.9 % [ Italica ] – In January, inflation was up 0.9 per cent on a year-to-year basis, Italy's National Institute of Statistics reports. Italy's Harmonized Index of Consumer Price (HICP) showed a decrease on monthly basis (1.5%), whereas on an annual basis is up 1.2 per cent. Year-to-year data recorded a 1.3 per cent increase in the price of food and non-alcoholic drinks. The price of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels was up 3.1 per cent. The sharpest decrease has been recorded in the cost of education (-16.2%). [ February 22, 2018 – Italica ]