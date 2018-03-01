ITALICA NEWS Italy: unemployment index at 11.1 % [ Italica ] - Italy’s employment index is at 58.1 per cent, Istat, Italy's National Institute of Statistics reports in its latest survey. In January, unemployment index marks a slight decrease on a yearly basis (-0.6%), and stands at 11.1 per cent. The index is higher among women (12.3 %), and in the 15-24 age bracket (31.5%). With regard to employment, the index is at 67 and 49.3 per cent for men and women, respectively. [ March 1, 2018 – Italica ]