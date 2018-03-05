[ Italica ] -The anti-establishment Five Star Movement has obtained the 32.66 % of votes The centre-left coalition (Democratic Party, Popular Civic List, More Europe, Together, SVP-PATT, Aosta Valley) and centre-right coalition (Forza Italia, League, Brothers of Italy, Us with Italy) had the 22.87 and 37 % of votes, respectively.

Provisional data: h 14.50 GMT

League 17.41%

Forza Italia 14.03%

Brothers of Italy 4.33%

Us with Italy 1.31%



Five Star Movement 32.66%



Democratic Party 18.72%

More Europe 2.54%

Italy Europe Together 0.60%

Popular Civic List 0.54%

SVP-PATT 0.41%

Aosta Valley -



Free and Equal 3.39%



Power to the People 1.12%



CasaPound Italy 0.94%



The People of Family 0.66%



Forza Nuova - Italy to Italians 0.38%



Communist Party 0.32%



Human Value Party 0.14%



10 Times Better 0.11%



For a Revolutionary Left 0.08%



Italian Republican Party - ALA 0.06%



People’s List for the Constitution 0.02%



Counting of votes for Lazio and Lombardy regional elections has began at 3pm today. [ March 5, 2018 – Italica ]