Italian general election 2018: provisional data [ Italica ] - Five Star Movement has obtained the 32.67 % of votes in the Chamber of Deputies . The centre-left coalition (Democratic Party, Popular Civic List, More Europe, Together, SVP-PATT, Aosta Valley) and centre-right coalition (Forza Italia, League, Brothers of Italy, Us with Italy) had the 22.87 and 37 % of votes, respectively.

Provisional data: h 16.50 GMT

Chamber of Deputies

League 17.40%

Forza Italia 14.03%

Brothers of Italy 4.35%

Us with Italy 1.31%



Five Star Movement 32.67%



Democratic Party 18.71%

More Europe 2.54%

Italy Europe Together 0.60%

Popular Civic List 0.54%

SVP-PATT 0.41%

Aosta Valley -



Free and Equal 3.39%



Power to the People 1.13%



CasaPound Italy 0.94%



The People of Family 0.66%



Forza Nuova - Italy to Italians 0.38%



Communist Party 0.32%



Human Value Party 0.14%



10 Times Better 0.11%



For a Revolutionary Left 0.08%



Italian Republican Party - ALA 0.06%



People’s List for the Constitution 0.02%



Senate:

League 17.65%

Forza Italia 14.44%

Brothers of Italy 4.26%

Us with Italy 1.20%



Five Star Movement 32.22%



Democratic Party 19.14%

More Europe 2.36%

Italy Europe Together 0.54%

Popular Civic List 0.52%

SVP-PATT 0.41%

Aosta Valley -



Free and Equal 3.28%



Power to the People 1.05%



CasaPound Italy 0.85%



The People of Family 0.70%



Forza Nuova - Italy to Italians 0.33%



Communist Party 0.32%



Human Value Party 0.12%



For a Revolutionary Left 0.10%



Italian Republican Party - ALA 0.09%



People’s List for the Constitution 0.03%



Counting of votes for Lazio and Lombardy regional elections is not yet completed, but provisional data show centre-right candidate at 38.7% and Five Star Movement candidate at 26.20% in Lazio. In Lombardy, centre-right candidate stands at 53.21%. [ March 5, 2018 – Italica ]