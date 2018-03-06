italica.sm - News from Italy and San Marino
Tuesday March 06, 2018
Italian general election 2018: provisional data
Italian general election 2018: provisional data [ Italica ] - Five Star Movement has obtained the 32.67 % of votes in the Chamber of Deputies . The centre-left coalition (Democratic Party, Popular Civic List, More Europe, Together, SVP-PATT, Aosta Valley) and centre-right coalition (Forza Italia, League, Brothers of Italy, Us with Italy) had the 22.87 and 37 % of votes, respectively.
Provisional data: h 16.50 GMT
Chamber of Deputies
League 17.40%
Forza Italia 14.03%
Brothers of Italy 4.35%
Us with Italy 1.31%

Five Star Movement 32.67%

Democratic Party 18.71%
More Europe 2.54%
Italy Europe Together 0.60%
Popular Civic List 0.54%
SVP-PATT 0.41%
Aosta Valley -

Free and Equal 3.39%

Power to the People 1.13%

CasaPound Italy 0.94%

The People of Family 0.66%

Forza Nuova - Italy to Italians 0.38%

Communist Party 0.32%

Human Value Party 0.14%

10 Times Better 0.11%

For a Revolutionary Left 0.08%

Italian Republican Party - ALA 0.06%

People’s List for the Constitution 0.02%

Senate:
League 17.65%
Forza Italia 14.44%
Brothers of Italy 4.26%
Us with Italy 1.20%

Five Star Movement 32.22%

Democratic Party 19.14%
More Europe 2.36%
Italy Europe Together 0.54%
Popular Civic List 0.52%
SVP-PATT 0.41%
Aosta Valley -

Free and Equal 3.28%

Power to the People 1.05%

CasaPound Italy 0.85%

The People of Family 0.70%

Forza Nuova - Italy to Italians 0.33%

Communist Party 0.32%

Human Value Party 0.12%

For a Revolutionary Left 0.10%

Italian Republican Party - ALA 0.09%

People’s List for the Constitution 0.03%

Counting of votes for Lazio and Lombardy regional elections is not yet completed, but provisional data show centre-right candidate at 38.7% and Five Star Movement candidate at 26.20% in Lazio. In Lombardy, centre-right candidate stands at 53.21%. [ March 5, 2018 – Italica ]
