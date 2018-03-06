|
|
|
|ITALICA NEWS
|
|
|Italian general election 2018: provisional data
|
|Italian general election 2018: provisional data
[ Italica ] - Five Star Movement has obtained the 32.67 % of votes in the Chamber of Deputies .
The centre-left coalition (Democratic Party, Popular Civic List, More Europe, Together, SVP-PATT, Aosta Valley) and centre-right coalition (Forza Italia, League, Brothers of Italy, Us with Italy) had the 22.87 and 37 % of votes, respectively.
Provisional data: h 16.50 GMT
Chamber of Deputies
League 17.40%
Forza Italia 14.03%
Brothers of Italy 4.35%
Us with Italy 1.31%
Five Star Movement 32.67%
Democratic Party 18.71%
More Europe 2.54%
Italy Europe Together 0.60%
Popular Civic List 0.54%
SVP-PATT 0.41%
Aosta Valley -
Free and Equal 3.39%
Power to the People 1.13%
CasaPound Italy 0.94%
The People of Family 0.66%
Forza Nuova - Italy to Italians 0.38%
Communist Party 0.32%
Human Value Party 0.14%
10 Times Better 0.11%
For a Revolutionary Left 0.08%
Italian Republican Party - ALA 0.06%
People’s List for the Constitution 0.02%
Senate:
League 17.65%
Forza Italia 14.44%
Brothers of Italy 4.26%
Us with Italy 1.20%
Five Star Movement 32.22%
Democratic Party 19.14%
More Europe 2.36%
Italy Europe Together 0.54%
Popular Civic List 0.52%
SVP-PATT 0.41%
Aosta Valley -
Free and Equal 3.28%
Power to the People 1.05%
CasaPound Italy 0.85%
The People of Family 0.70%
Forza Nuova - Italy to Italians 0.33%
Communist Party 0.32%
Human Value Party 0.12%
For a Revolutionary Left 0.10%
Italian Republican Party - ALA 0.09%
People’s List for the Constitution 0.03%
Counting of votes for Lazio and Lombardy regional elections is not yet completed, but provisional data show centre-right candidate at 38.7% and Five Star Movement candidate at 26.20% in Lazio. In Lombardy, centre-right candidate stands at 53.21%. [ March 5, 2018 – Italica ]
|
|
|