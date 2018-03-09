ITALICA NEWS Italy: industrial producer prices up 1.8 % [ Italica ] – In January, industrial producer price index was up 1.8 per cent on a year-to-year basis, Italy's National Institute of Statistics reports. In the domestic market, prices were up 1.8 per cent, mainly affected by an increase in the price of coke and refined oil products and metallurgical industry and the manufacturing of metal products (+3.7%). A slight decrease was recorded in the sector which produces means of transport (-0.6%). Prices were up 1.8 and 0.7 per cent, with regard to goods sold in euro and non-euro areas, respectively. The highest increase was recorded in the price of coke and refined oil products 6.9 and 6.5 per cent, in euro and non-euro areas respectively. [ March 9, 2018 – Italica ]