Italy: GDP unchanged in Q3 2018 [ Italica ] – In the third quarter of 2018, Italy's gross domestic product is unchanged, Italy's National Institute of Statistics reports in its latest survey. The slight decrease in industrial production (+0.2%), together with the decline in exports has affected economic performance and growth. In the same survey, Istat reports that, in October, consumer price index has increased by 1.6 per cent in a year-to year basis. [November 8, 2018 – Italica ]