ITALICA NEWS Italy: consumer price index at 1.6 % [ Italica ] – In October, inflation was at 1.6 per cent on a year-to-year basis, Italy's National Institute of Statistics reports. The index is unchanged on a monthly basis. Year-to-year data recorded a 4.8 per cent increase in the price of housing, water, electricity and fuels, and the price of food and non-alcoholic drinks was up 0.7 per cent. The sharpest decrease has been recorded in the cost of communications (-4.6%). [November 19, 2018 – Italica ]