ITALICA NEWS Italy: industrial producer prices up 5.8 % [ Italica ] – In October, industrial producer price index was up 5.8 per cent on a year-to-year basis, Italy's National Institute of Statistics reports. In the domestic market, prices were up 7.1 per cent, mainly affected by an increase in the price of refined oil products (+17.8%). Prices were up 1.5 and 2.3 per cent, with regard to goods sold in euro and non-euro areas, respectively. The highest increase was recorded in the price of refined oil products 36.8 and 31.1 per cent, in euro and non-euro areas respectively. [ November 29, 2018 – Italica ]