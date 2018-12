ITALICA NEWS Italy: positive data for retail trade [ Italica ] - In October, on a yearly basis, the retail trade index was up 1.5 and 1.6 per cent by considering value and volume respectively, Istat, Italy's National Institute of Statistics reports. Retail trade data show a 1.8 and 1.2 per cent increase in foodstuff value and volume. Data for non-food goods were up 1.3 and 1.9 per cent, respectively. [ December 7, 2018 Italica ]