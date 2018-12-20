ITALICA NEWS Italy: unemployment index at 10.2 % in Q3 [ Italica ] - Italy’s employment index is at 58.7 per cent, Istat, Italy's National Institute of Statistics reports in its latest survey. In the third quarter of 2018, unemployment index marks a 1.2 per cent decrease if compared to the same quarter of 2017, and stands at 10.2 per cent. Istat suggests that the decrease is due to the high inactivity rate in the 15-64 age bracket (34.5%) and to the increase in the number of self-employed and temporary workers. Unemployment rate is higher among women in the Mezzogiorno (19.3%), while the index for unemployment women in northern Italy stands at 6.6 per cent. [ December 12, 2018 – Italica ]