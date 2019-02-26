ITALICA NEWS Italy: industrial turnover down 7.3% [ Italica ] – Italy’s industrial turnover index adjusted by working days is down 7.3 per cent in December 2018 compared to the previous year - the Italian National Institute of Statistics, Istat, reports. Compared to November 2018, the index, seasonally adjusted, is down 3.5 per cent. Sharp decreases are observed in the transport sector (-23.6%), in the pharmaceutical and chemical sectors (-13% and -8.5% respectively). The unadjusted new orders index, that measures the value of future deliveries of products as well as services directly linked to them, is down 5.3 per cent in a year-to-year basis. [February 19, 2019 – Italica ]