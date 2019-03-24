ITALICA NEWS Italy: unemployment index at 10.6 % in Q4 [ Italica ] - Italy’s employment index is at 58.6 per cent, Istat, Italy's National Institute of Statistics reports in its latest survey. In the fourth quarter of 2018, unemployment index marks a 0.4 per cent decrease if compared to the same quarter of 2017, and stands at 10.6 per cent. Unemployment rate in the Euro area stands at 8.2 per cent. Inactivity rate is still very high and stands at 34.3 per cent (age bracket 15-64).. Unemployment rate is higher among women in the Mezzogiorno (20.6%), while the index for unemployed women in northern Italy stands at 8.3 per cent. [ March 14, 2019 – Italica ]