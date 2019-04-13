ITALICA NEWS Italy: exports up 6.1% [ Italica ] – In February, compared to the previous month, both exports and imports decreased, 2.2 and 0.1 per cent respectively, Italy's National Institute of Statistics, Istat, reported. On a year-to-year basis, data reported a relevant increase both for exports and imports (+6.1% and +5.6%). The trade balance was positive for 2.162 billion euros. Exports grew mainly towards USA and Japan (+20.6%) and Switzerland (+16.5%). Imports grew from Japan (+26.4%), USA (+22.3%) and ASEAN countries (+38.3%). [ March 27, 2019 – Italica ]