ITALICA NEWS Italy: real estates sales up 7.6 per cent [ Italica ] – Real estates sales increased by 4.7 per cent in quarter four 2018, compared to quarter three 2018, Istat, Italy's National Institute of Statistics reports. Data concerned both house and business sectors (+4.4% houses, +10.5% business). The area in which sales increased the most is the North-West, with sales up +5.5 and 22.1 per cent, for house and business sectors respectively. On a year-to-year basis, real estate transactions increased by 7.6 per cent. [ April 23, 2019 – Italica ]