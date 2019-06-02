ITALICA NEWS Italy: consumer confidence up in May [ Italica ] – Italian consumer sentiment recorded a slight increase in May – the Italian National Institute of Statistics, Istat, reports. The survey showed the consumer sentiment index standing at 111.8 from 110.6 recorded in April. Confidence on Italy’s overall economy rose, increasing the index to 125.9 from 122.8. Business confidence rose to 100.2 from 98.8, recording a positive sentiment in all sectors. [ May 30, 2019 – Italica ]