ITALICA NEWS Italy: industrial turnover up 0.3% [ Italica ] – Italy’s industrial turnover index adjusted by working days is up 0.3 per cent in May 2019 compared to the previous year - the Italian National Institute of Statistics, Istat, reports. Compared to April 2019, the index, seasonally adjusted, is up 1.6 per cent. Decreases are observed for chemical and pharmaceutical products (-5.8% and -8.5% respectively). The index is up for computer, electronic and optical products (+19.1%). The unadjusted new orders index, that measures the value of future deliveries of products as well as services directly linked to them, is down 2.5 per cent in a year-to-year basis. [July 18, 2019 – Italica ]