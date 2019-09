ITALICA NEWS Italy: unemployment index at 9.9 % in July [ Italica ] - In July 2019, Italy’s employment index is at 59.1 per cent, Istat, Italy's National Institute of Statistics reports in its provisional data. Unemployment index is at 9.9 per cent, and is higher for women (10.9%). Inactivity rate is still very high and stands at 34.2 per cent (age bracket 15-64, 24.8 % for men, 43.5 % for women). [ September 2, 2019 – Italica ]