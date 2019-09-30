ITALICA NEWS Italy: industrial turnover down 0.6% [ Italica ] – Italy’s industrial turnover index adjusted by working days is down 0.6 per cent in July 2019 compared to the previous year - the Italian National Institute of Statistics, Istat, reports. Compared to June 2019, the index, seasonally adjusted, was down 0.5 per cent. Decreases are observed for chemical and pharmaceutical products (-3.6% and -10.9% respectively). The index is up for foodstuff and tobacco (+4.9%). The unadjusted new orders index, that measures the value of future deliveries of products as well as services directly linked to them, is down 1 per cent in a year-to-year basis. [September 19, 2019 – Italica ]