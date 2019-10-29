ITALICA NEWS Italy: exports up 9.4% [ Italica ] – In September, compared to the previous month, both exports and imports increased (2.5 and 2 percent respectively), Italy's National Institute of Statistics, Istat, reported. On a year-to-year basis, data reported a relevant increase for exports (+9.4%) and a slight decline for what concerns imports (-0.1%). The trade balance was positive for 21,717 million euros. Exports grew mainly towards Japan (+39.5%) and Switzerland (+31.5%). Imports grew from Japan (+15.4%), Turkey (+14.9%) and USA (+10.1%). [ October 25, 2019 – Italica ]