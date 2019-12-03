ITALICA NEWS Italy: consumer confidence down in November [ Italica ] – Italian consumer sentiment significantly decreased in November – the Italian National Institute of Statistics, Istat, reports on Wednesday. The survey showed the consumer sentiment index standing at 108.5 from 111.5 recorded in October. Confidence on Italy’s overall economy is down to 116.3 from 127.2. Expectations about unemployment also impacted negatively on the index. Business confidence marked a slight improvement and rose mproved slightly passing from 98.9 to 99.1. [November 27, 2019 – Italica ]