Italian president Mattarella re-elected for a second mandate - Italy's president Sergio Mattarella has been re-elected to a second term. The eighth ballot brought him 759 votes. From the fourth round onwards, 505 votes were needed to win the election. 1009 parlamentarians and regional delegates were asked to cast their vote for presidential election. January 29, 2022