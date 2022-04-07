ITALICA NEWS Italy: consumer price index at 5.7 % [ Italica ] – In February, inflation was at 5.7 per cent on a year-to-year basis, Italy's National Institute of Statistics reports. The index is up 0.9 on a monthly basis. Year-to-year data recorded a 27.4 per cent increase in the price of housing, water, electricity and fuels, and the price of food and non-alcoholic drinks was up 4.8 per cent. An increase has also been recorded in the cost of transports (+9%). [March 17, 2022 – Italica ]