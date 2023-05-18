ITALICA NEWS Italy: wages up 2.2 per cent [ Italica ] - At the end of March 2023, 41 per cent of work contracts were covered by collective agreements - Istat, Italy's National Institute of Statistics, reports in a survey. Wages covered by collective agreements showed a 2.2 per cent increase on a year-to-year basis and 0.1 per cent increase compared to February 2023. Highest increases are recorded for firefighters (+11.7%), ministry employees (+9.3%) and for those who work for the national health service (+6.4%). No increase has been recorded for the building industry and for the trade sector. In March 2023, 55.6 per cent of employees were waiting for the renewal of their collective agreement. Strikes are expected today and in the next few days in the transport sector. [May 1, 2023 – Italica]