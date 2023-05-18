ITALICA NEWS Italy: industrial producer prices up 3.8 % [ Italica ] – In March, industrial producer prices were up 3.8 per cent on a year-to-year basis, Italy's National Institute of Statistics reports. In the domestic market, prices were up 3 per cent. The highest increase was recorded in the price of rubber and plastic products (+10.6% for euro area, 6.7% non-euro area), for food, beverage and tobacco industries (+10.5% for euro area, 10.4% non-euro area), for chemical products (+10.5% for euro area, 9.5% non-euro area). [May 3, 2023 – Italica]